SIMS, Juanita Ann
Age 46, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thurs., Jan 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Sat., Feb 4, 2023, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Bishop Stacey R. Rudy, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https//:www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral Home Information
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral