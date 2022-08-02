SIMPSON, Christopher

SIMPSON,



On Friday, July 28, 2022, Christopher was escorted by his angels into his heavenly home. He was born November 25, 1974, in Springfield, the son of James A. and Janice R. (Tanz) Simpson, Sr. He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Springfield and was a graduate of North High School, Springfield, Ohio. Chris loved life, he loved people. His favorite things to do were spending time with family, going to church, celebrating Christmas, dressing up like a clown, going on train rides, camping and attending his day-hab, Ability Builders, LLC. Chris had a smile that melted hearts and was loved by many. Survivors include his mother; Jan Simpson, brother; James A. Simpson, Jr., sister; Melanie G. Bain, friend; David Abrams, nephew; Michael D. French, nieces, Jennifer Cassidy, Janice A. Simpson and Jessica Simpson and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; James A. Simson, Sr. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the First Assembly of God, 515 S. Burnett Road, Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor Bud Rose officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

