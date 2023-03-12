Sideroff, Sheila

SIDEROFF (Pearson), Sheila C.



Sheila C. Sideroff, age 86, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1936, the family moved to Dayton, Ohio while she was still an infant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cid SIderoff in 2011. Sheila is survived by her brother, Gary Pearson; sister, Carolyn (Michael) Boehmer; special devoted friend, Dale Dietrich; and several nieces and nephews. Before moving in 1990 to The Villages in FL, Sheila was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority, holding various chapter offices and a member of the sorority's city council. She was employed for 27 years as a Dayton regional sales office manager for Commonwealth Aluminium. Previous to that she worked at WPAFB and Gentile Air Force Station. After the death of her husband, Cid, Sheila returned to Dayton, OH, in December 2011 to be near her sister and her family, and to reconnect with friends of long ago. She moved into 10 Wilmington Place, an independent living retirement community. Before the end of her first year there, she was elected president of The Resident Council Board of 10 W.P. Sheila's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Hospice of Dayton and the staff at 10 Wilmington Place for their tender care of Sheila. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 6:30pm in the Patterson Room at 10 Wilmington Place. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, SICSA of Dayton or Pink Ribbon Girls. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the family.

