SHREWSBERRY,



Timothy Jay



Timothy Jay Shrewsberry, age 61, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to natural causes.



He was born on November 7, 1961, in Springfield, OH, to the late Cline Shrewsberry and Nola (nee Lily) Woolery.



He retired after 20 years of service in the Air Force as a Master Sergeant, and retired from Boeing as a Computer Security Specialist. He was currently working at Illinois Heartland Library System as a courier and loved his retirement job. Tim was an animal lover and was preceded in death this past year by his two labs, Reese and Cocoa.



Surviving are his wife, Cathy Raymond, whom he married January 11, 2013; two sons: Andy (Trisha) Shrewsberry of Edwardsville, IL and Josh (Michelle) Shrewsberry of North Richland Hills, TX; three grandchildren: Sydney, Ashley and Sam; his mother, Nola Woolery of New Carlyle, OH; two brothers: Ray (Carol) Shrewsberry of Buda, TX and Ed (Angee Horner) Shrewsberry of Murfreesboro, TN; a sister, Darla (Steve) Schwartz of Cold Spring, KY; nieces and nephews.



Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.



Memorials are suggested to Ray M Schon Park in Glen Carbon where Tim and Cathy often walked with their two dogs. Donations may be mailed to Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



barrywilsonfuneralhome.com