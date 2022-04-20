SHOCK, Edwin

SHOCK, Sr., Edwin D.



97, of Dayton, passed away April 13, 2022. He was born in 1924 to Clarence Shock and Kathryn (Duncan). Ed was a



retired businessman and a Navy veteran of World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris and his sons Stephen Shock and Ed Shock, Jr.



Edwin is survived by his daughter Dara Bross, and by four grandchildren (Rachel Brannon, Bill Bross, Emily Schwartz, Alex Bross), and seven great-grandchildren. Per his wishes and in light of the ongoing pandemic, a public viewing will not be held. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Edwin at the following website:



https://www.forevermissed.com/edwin-d-shock