SHILT, Matthew C.



Matthew C. Shilt, age 53, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born November 30, 1967, in Piqua, Ohio, to Gary Lawson and Marilyn S. (Wackler) Shilt.



In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by his daughter: Jolene (Taylor Warren) Price of Westerville; ex-wife: Christine Peyton of Fairborn; sister: Elizabeth S. (Kevin) Shilt Widener of Troy; brother: Alexander J. (Chris) Shilt of Troy; nephews: Vince and Victor Widener and nieces: Alyssa and Morgan Shilt.



Matt was preceded in death by his father Robert C. "Butch" Shilt in 2019 and nephew Vance Jordan Widener.



A memorial service will be held at 7:00PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Baird Funeral with Pastor Chris Heiss officiating. Burial will occur at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton, OH. Friends may call on the family Tuesday before the service from 5-7PM at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity.



