SHIFLET, Betty Ann



Age 89 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. Betty was born July 17, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter to the late Sherman Casteel and Mary Office (nee Frederick) Casteel. Betty was employed for many years by Cincinnati Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. She also worked as an operator for Mercy Hospital in Hamilton. In her retirement she and her husband Don volunteered with Hospice of Cincinnati in Hamilton, Ohio. Betty took great pride in providing compassionate care to others and in 2009, she was awarded Hospice Volunteer of the Year. Betty thoroughly enjoyed attending church services with her sister Janie and was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio. She is survived by her children Anna (Tim) Justice, George (Janis) Reed, Callie Gellar, William Shiflet, Michael Reed, Peggy Shiflet, and Pam (Joe) Hoelle; grandchildren Wendy Nelke, Paula Vieira, Matthew Justice, Daniel Justice, Joseph Justice, Adam Reed, Mark Reed, Heather Hansel, Ben Petit, Doreena Schwiegeraht, Jeff Price, Cassie Price, Nick Conroy, Kayla Reed, Maryann Reed, Samantha Hoelle, and Courtney Hoelle; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one sister Janie (Danny) Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate Donald Shiflet, daughter Mary Oma Price, her sons David Reed and Barry Reed, her parents, sister Francie Casteel, and daughter-in-law Vicky Reed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dusty Martin and Jessica Benison of Day City Hospice and to The Woodlands of Hamilton for their compassionate care of Betty. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to Hospice of Hamilton. Online condolences may be made to: www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

