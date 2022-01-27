SHIDA, David Toshiaki
David Toshiaki Shida, age 81, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 13th, 2022.
The family will be holding private services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in
memory of Dave Shida to Adaptive Sports Connection.
https://adaptivesportsconnection.org/donate/ or 6000 Harriott Dr., Powell, Ohio 43065.
For the full obituary, please visit www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Funeral Home Information
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH
45305
https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral