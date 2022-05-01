SHERRER, Paul W.



Passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on March 10, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ruben and Emily (Banks) Sherrer. He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley L. Sherrer; brothers, George, Sr., Alfred, Earskin, Sr., Carl, Isaac, Sr., James and John; sisters, Ruby, Rose and Oralee. He leaves to celebrate his life: sons Mark Stephen Sherrer and Paul Sherrer, Jr.; daughter Katherine (Kitty) Williams; grandsons Jason A. Williams and Kyle M. Williams; granddaughter Chondia Barnes; great-grandchildren LaNiya, Michael, MiAyla, and Kingston; wife Barbara (Sorrells) Sherrer and her children; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special close friends.



He attended Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and served in the United States Navy. He was an active member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from General Motors and the Dayton V.A. Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2022, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul Lawrence Dunbar St. with Pastor



Xavier Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



