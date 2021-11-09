springfield-news-sun logo
SHEA, Daniel

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHEA, Daniel Patrick

Age 56, of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. Daniel was a chef for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Imhoff; his parents, Daniel Joseph and Mary Shea; two sons, Nolan, Ryan Shea; a brother and sister-in-law, Kevin (Laura) Shea; a sister, Colleen Shea Perry and three grandchildren. Private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 4 Paws for Ability Inc., 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385, a service dog organization for children. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

