SHANE, MSgt Phillip M.



Of Springfield passed away on April 4, 2022, in his home



surrounded by family. Phillip was born August 29, 1932, in Muncie, Indiana, to William Carl and Mildred (Miller) Shane. Survivors include four children, Phillip Shane, Jack (Chrystal) Shane, both



of Springfield, Marianne Witherspoon Ringgold, Georgia, and Mauricanne (Eric) Merwine of Springfield. He was Grampie and Gramps to so many, especially Janicanne Shane of Washington D.C., Renee (Brandon) Barnett of Enon, Jack (Jasmine) Shane of Huber Heights, Joshua (Ashley) Witherspoon of Ft. Payne, AL, Julianna (Orrin) Shell of Ringgold, GA, Jayson (Victoria) Shane of Springfield, and



Aaron (Charlese) Shane of New Carlisle. He has been blessed with great-grandchildren Skylie Barnertt, Moerissa Hesson, Kandon Barnett, Ethan Shane, Daniel Shell, Chloe Shell, Shianna Barnett, Madilynn Witherspoon, Johnathan Witherspoon, Ava Grace Williams, Liam Shell, Charlotte Shane, and Braxton Shane. He had a special love for his niece Jamie, her son Nathan Wise, and great-niece Elizabeth. He was known to them as their Uncle Ross. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life of 52 years, Betty Lou (Clouse) Shane; brothers, Bob Shane, Jack (Rex) Shane, Bill Shane; sisters, Vava Alice (Mary Lou) Shane, Cherry Brewster, and Daisy Reffitt; infants, Janicanne and Bernard Shane; his first grandson, Adam Nuckles; and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Shane. Phillip married the only true love of his life, Betty Lou in 1951. They met at the tender ages of 11 and 12. One of the memories told was when they would take a drive into the country and cast a blanket on the ground and watch the stars for hours and just enjoy each other's company. It didn't matter if it was a summer night or if the ground was snow covered, they were together. They loved to just hop in the car and go for a ride. As long as they were together, they were gonna be able to take the world on. They did with the military, they were stationed all over the world. The one place that the family couldn't go with his was to Vietnam. They finally retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They settled on the Mad River and raised their family. Phil continued his education at Clark State, Antioch College, Central State, and



finished at The Ohio State University, with a degree in Black History and Children's Education. After graduating from college, they moved to Florida to enjoy their time after kids. They created an oasis on the homestead. They built a pond, and there was so much wildlife. Phil had a special friend named "Daisy", she was the best alligator a man could ever have. He loved living in Florida country, away from the city. They built a beautiful life together as always, and that was until Betty passed in July 2003. After Betty passed, Phil moved back to Muncie where it all began. After a few years, Phil moved to Springfield to be near family. While Phil was in the Air Force, Larry Montrie has always been a longtime friend to the family. A very special little white dog he referred to as "How's my baby?" Bella, Bella. He had such a sweet relationship with the doggies. He had a special wheelchair fella, great-grandson, Kandon. They would sit together watching nothing or patting each other's armrest. He loved his "Kandon Man." The apple of his eye was his great-grandson, Braxton. They had such a beautiful relationship. They were always smiling, playing, and hugging. Braxton loved him just as much as his Grampie loved him. A special thank you to First Church of the Open Bible and International Pentecostal Church for your love and support of our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either church.



Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Rd. Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor James Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Cemetery in Muncie, Indiana. Phil's son, Jack Shane, will officiate. Arrangements by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home.

