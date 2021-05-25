SEEGER, Harvey



Age 91, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence. Harvey was born October 13, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Rudolph and Eunice (Koehler) Seeger. He graduated from Ross High School in 1947. On February 15, 1958, he married Doris Fetter. Harvey was a veteran of the United States Army from 1955 to 1956 and was stationed in Germany. He was a farmer and was the 4th generation to farm the family farm. He was a member of the Butler County Farm Bureau for over 70 years and was



active in the Ross Twp farm Bureau Council. He was a member of First St. John United Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and Trustee until it closed and then attended McGonigle Millville Methodist Church. Harvey was employed by Ross Local Schools, drove a school bus for 22 years, was



Director of Transportation for ten years and retired in 1989. He is survived by his wife, Doris Seeger; his son, Randy (Lisa) Seeger, Sidney, Ohio, and his daughter, Shari Seeger,



Hamilton; two grandchildren, Michael (Andrea) Seeger and Jennifer (Zachary) Griffith; great-grandchildren, Carter and Madison Seeger. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Faylee Duncan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m. There will be a committal service on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to McGonigle Millville Methodist Church, 2370 Lanes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

