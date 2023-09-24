Searles, Mary



SEARLES, Mary, age 77, of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ohio. Mary (Marianthi Mitrousis) was born on September 29, 1945 in Flampouro Greece to the late Stefanos and Arhonda (Kiritis) Mitrousis. She immigrated from Greece when she was 12 years old and lived in Englewood, Ohio where she graduated from Colonel White High School. She earned her BS in Social Work from Wright State and then received her master's degree at The Ohio State University. She began her professional career at the Welfare Department and spent over two decades developing her career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base until she retired in 2006. She met the love of her life, John Searles, on a blind date. They were married on June 28th, 1970. Mary was a wonderful and caring daughter, sister, wife, mom, Yia Yia, Thetsa, and godmother. Family was her number one priority and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren the most. She devoted much of her time to the Greek church as a Sunday school teacher, running the gyro booth, and supporting the community through Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos. She loved golfing and would be on a course almost every day of the week when the weather was nice. She was the life of the party and loved hosting events at her house for family and lifelong friends. Marianthi never met a stranger and always put others before herself. She enjoyed gardening and looked forward to planting her colorful annuals every spring. Traveling was an important part of her life especially after retirement. She traveled the world with family and friends, but enjoyed visiting Greece the most. She loved teaching her daughters and grandchildren how to Greek dance, cook Greek food, and how to live life to the fullest. She loved to Greek dance and sing Greek songs even until her final days. Her mother, Arhonda, would always say: "Mia Zoi" which means "One Life" in Greek. She lived her life everyday as if it were her last, not taking for granted a single moment. She was preceded in death by her husband John Searles; parents Stefanos and Arhonda (Kiritis) Mitrousis; her father-in-law and mother in-law Sanford and Henrietta (Drieling) Searles; her brother Chris Mitrousis. Mary is survived by her two daughters Elisabeth and Nicole: Elisabeth (Bryan) Ludwig of Dayton, Ohio and their children, Zachary and Julia; Nicole (Nathan) Sites of Columbus, Ohio and their children, Emerson and Eleni. In addition, Mary is survived by many loving family members including: brothers and sisters-in-law Bill and Georgia Mitrousis, Nick and Denice Mitrousis, sister-in-law Linda Mitrousis, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and godchildren. Mary's family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Chase and Hospice of Dayton for their loving care and support. The viewing and funeral will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405. The viewing will be at 9am and the funeral will be at 10am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



