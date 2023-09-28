Scott, Randall Roger



age 76, of Washington Township, OH passed away Friday, September 22, 2023. He had been in declining health for over 9 years and was mercifully released from his afflictions. He is survived by his wife, Raquelle, children: Aaron, Adam (Lisa), Dominic Marc, Lauren (Jordan) and Whitney and grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Sydney, Jaida, Abbie, Juliet, Callahan and Josephine and brother, Larry. Randy was born April 18, 1947 in Dayton, OH to Roger Leon and Doris Chenoweth Scott. He graduated from Culver Military Academy, received a B.S. from Brigham Young University, and a M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He worked for years within the family business (fluid power distributor) eventually merging two operations to form Scott Industrial Systems, where he served as CEO and Chairman. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held various leadership and teaching responsibilities and was a diligent volunteer minister to his assigned families until his health declined. He enjoyed road trips-especially to Moab, Utah, Mesoamerican history, Scouting (Eagle Scout at age 13), stick pretzels, music from the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square, walking his dogs, and making his own version of Ramen soup or Spaghetti for Sunday family dinners. Visitation 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 901 E. Whipp Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45459, with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St, Provo, UT 84606. He was generous, thought full, charitable, responsible, and sometimes goofy. He is dearly loved by his family and is greatly missed. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Scott family.



