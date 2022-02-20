SCOTT, James H. "Scotty"



77, of Centerville, passed away February 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Wendy Scott; sons, Chris



(Jennifer) Destro and Doug



(Leila) Scott; grandchildren, Trenten (Claudia), Emma,



Christopher, Gabby; great-granddaughter, Emery; as well as many extended family and a host of friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Mary (Ogan) Scott; and his granddaughter, Courtney.



Jim was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 9, 1945. He attended the University of Missouri earning a Bachelor of



Science in Industrial Engineering. After college, he moved to Ohio (WPAFB) where he was an Active Duty Officer in the United States Air Force, 1968 – 1973. Jim continued his service in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a Major. His last duty assignment was at the HQ Aeronautical Systems Division where he distinguished himself by meritorious service to the United States, earning The Meritorious Medal and saving the government over one million dollars per day. His singularly distinctive accomplishments culminate a distinguished career in the service of his country and the United States Air Force. Jim also retired from GM Moraine Engine Plant where he was manager of Industrial Engineering and where he attained many accolades.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Yankee Trace Clubhouse. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



