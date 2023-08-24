Schwartz, Kenneth M.



Kenneth M. Schwartz, age 89 of Russia, Ohio, died at 5:02 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at The Landings, Sidney. He was born on October 31, 1933 in Houston, Ohio to the late Omer & Emily (Monnier) Schwartz. He married Marie Cordonnier on June 26, 1954 and she preceded him in death on May 20, 1994. He is survived by children: Rick & Joyce Schwartz, Minster, Linda & Doug Francis, Russia, Jeff & Linda Schwartz, Tipp City, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brothers & sisters: Joan & Norm Wright, Troy, Ruth Neargarder, Frenchtown, Mary Clark, Myrtle Beach, in-laws: Doris Cordonnier, Minster, August Cordonnier, Russia, Connie Cordonnier, Coldwater, Bill & Sue Cordonnier, San Diego, CA, Carol & Amos Johns, Piqua. He was preceded in death by son: Michael, granddaughter-in-law: Jaimee Francis, brothers: Bob & Florence Schwartz, Herb & Pat Schwartz, Tom & Vera Schwartz, sister Norma & John Jelley, in-laws: Carl Neargarder, Paul & Rosie Cordonnier, Tom & Rosemary Cordonnier, Jim Cordonnier, Barbara Cordonnier, Ken Cordonnier, Rachelle Cordonnier. He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, where he was an usher and a member of the choir. He was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and a member of the CWV Russia. He was also a Russia volunteer firefighter and a member of the Civic Association. Ken also volunteered at Upper Valley Medical Center for over 25 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Burial with full military honors to follow in St. Remy Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Russia on Thursday, August 24, from 3 to 7 PM and from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton and Russia Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com



