SCHWABLE, Matthew William Taylor

Matthew William Taylor Schwable was delivered at Kettering Medical Center November 24, 2021, to his loving parents

Mollie Cullen and Craig T. Schwable. Also surviving is his

loving grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends of his family. Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

