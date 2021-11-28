SCHWABLE, Matthew William Taylor



Matthew William Taylor Schwable was delivered at Kettering Medical Center November 24, 2021, to his loving parents



Mollie Cullen and Craig T. Schwable. Also surviving is his



loving grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends of his family. Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home.

