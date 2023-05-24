Schumacker, Eugene

SCHUMACKER Jr., Eugene "Gene"



Eugene (Gene) H. Schumacker Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather died unexpectedly on May 10, 2023, at his home in Beavercreek, Ohio. Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Michele, two children: Beth Willis (Greg) and Mark Schumacker (Heidi). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Ryan and Colin Willis, Lindsey and Braden Schumacker. He was born August 8, 1937 to Eugene and Mary (Herbst) Schumacker. He is the eldest of four children; Eleanor (Schumacker) Sorrell, Susan (Schumacker) Hendrickson, and Patricia (Schumacker) Stafford. Gene took great pride in his military career. He served in the Navy for three years from 1955-1958. From there, he went on to college where he received a Bachelor's in Business. Gene had many interests including hockey and baseball. He loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren. Gene also enjoyed working at the Senior Center as a transportation escort, playing euchre, and riding long distances with his biking buddies. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek on Thursday May 25, from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Beavercreek on Friday May 26, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Gene's favorite charities, Tunnels to Towers.

