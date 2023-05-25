Schnitker, Suzanne



Age 81, of West Chester died Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at West Chester Hospital. She was born on February 16, 1942, the daughter of Marc and Thelma (Cordes) Jewell. She married Paul Schnitker in Oxford in 1964 and he preceded her in death in 2015. She was a beautician owning Hair Hut in West Chester. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Schnitker and Jason Schnitker; her granddaughter Anna (John) Garland and also survived by a niece Kelly (Tom) Cody of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded her parents, her husband, her daughter, Melissa Schnitker and a sister, Jacquie Jewell. Suzanne was generous and well spoken. She loved to dance to good music and was loved by many. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

