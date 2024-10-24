Sandy, Wayne D.



age 87, of Dayton passed away Friday, October 18, 2024. Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Betty"; parents, Lawrence and Myra Sandy; parents-in-law, William and Catherine Roser; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Lawrence Clift; and nephews, Larry Jr, Patrick, and Billy Clift. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lori (Colin) Gatland; and many other relatives and friends. Wayne retired from GM in 1995 after many years of service. The family would like to thank Hearth and Home of Vandalia for their care over the last several years and Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care. Memorial visitation will be 2pm - 5pm Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com