Roudebush, Alma



Alma Adelaide Roudebush completed her earthly journey on March 24, 2023. She was born March 20, 1937 in Fayetteville, West Virginia to Fred L Fagg and Belle Evans (Billie). Her brothers Denny and Paul soon followed. After her parents divorce George Hatch became dad two. She married Donald Carl Meerhoff in 1955 and they produced 4 children, Donald Kirk Meerhoff, Ronald Kent Meerhoff, Jack Keith Meerhoff and Terri Sue Meerhoff. They divorced in 1961. She married Thomas Bealer Roudebush March 1, 1962. They were married for 54 years. During that time they both became certified.



scuba divers, traveled annually for camping/dive vacations in Florida and raised the four kids. A stint in Tennessee provided additional outdoor adventures with the Smoky Mountains just out of our door. All of their children excelled in sports and both Tom and Alma were active participants in their kids lives. The childhood that was provided to us was one of adventure, wonderment and lots of love with the many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents adding to the loving memories . Our childhood was full and happy, filled with love and laughter. Mom and dad's divorce did not interfere with our lives as dad and his wife Mary were regular attendees at birthdays, sporting and life events. Not a bad word was ever spoken against the other. A lesson for us all. As the kids grew older and began high school Alma attended night school to procure her GED and went on to become a registered nurse, her lifelong dream. Her nursing career ended in 1980 due to a severe work injury. She had multiple back surgeries and residual pain for the remainder of her life. Their daughter Terri Sue passed in 1993, son Jack in 2008 and husband Tom January 12, 2016. Their oldest son Don passed in 2017. All of them are missed so much. Their son Ron and partner Michael moved her to Madison, Wisconsin where they 'have been her dedicated care givers for the past 6+ years. They traveled together having adventure after adventure. Their travels took them thru West Virginia to family heritage sites as well as Florida to visit family and out west to Custer State Park and Devils Tower. Summer months she would assist them both with gardening and go eagle watching along the Wisconsin River, a favorite pastime. The past several years she lived at Heritage Assisted living in Middleton and continued the tradition of adventures locally around the lakes and rivers of Madison. Her apartment balcony was always full of plants during the growing season and at times beat Ron to having the tomatoes that ripened first. Alma was a friend to many and mother to everyone. She is survived by her loving son Ron, his life partner Michael Rhoads, brother Fred Fagg and wife Connie, sister in law Della Fagg, daughter in law Victoria, grandchildren Jason, Tiffany, Jesse, Matthew (Amanda), Shelby (Jeffrey) and Bayley, great grand children Dillon, Hanna, Blake, Corbin, Tristan, Noah, Easton and Paislee and many nieces, nephews and loving cousins. Mom, Michael and I were so happy and blessed to have you with us these past years and will always cherish the memories and love we shared. How lucky we were to have you to love. Pain free at last. Rest in heaven. Your family awaits you. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, April 1, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memories may be shared with the family at www.jackson-sarver.com

