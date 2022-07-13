ROSS, Ralph Omar



Age 82 of Dayton, OH, (Miami Township) and formerly of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Ralph was born to the late Emanuel and Julia (Boyatt) Ross on March 31, 1940, in Oneida, TN. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Georgeannia (Burkhardt) Ross, his parents, one brother, Edgar "Ed" Ross, and six sisters, Betty Lou Helton, Alma Loudermilk, Cornelia "Dean" Slaven, Mildred "Millie" Everidge, Wilma Combs, and Lillie Mae "Niki" Livingston. Ralph is survived by his loving fiancé of 13 years, Mildred "Midge" Glasscock, his son, Tony (Tuesday) Ross, daughter, Lisa (Chris) Ankeney of Miamisburg, and daughter, Lori (Jeff) Ikerd/McNeil of Burlington, KY; grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Ikerd/Eversole of West Carrollton, Tyler (Jill) Ikerd, Julia (Tyler) Ikerd/Grimes of Cincinnati, Logan Ankeney, Emily (Kevin) Ankeney/Unger, Grace Ankeney, Taylor (Adam) Ross/Giles and Jacob Ross, all of Miamisburg. Great-grandchildren, Jaysen "Jayse" Derringer, Rosaleigh, and Lorelei Eversole. Ralph is also survived by many other loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, extended family (especially grandchildren, Ben, Brody, and Lanie Barker) and friends that were very dear to him. He graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1959. He was a builder/carpenter and worked 30 years at first Frigidaire, and then, the GM Moraine Engine Plant, whereby, he retired in April 2000. He enjoyed sitting on the Board of the IUE-CWA Local 801 Credit Union and developed many close friends. He was a Free Mason of the West Carrollton Masonic Lodge #737 and was also an Antioch Shriner of North America, a member of the Moose Lodge 1645 for many years and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Miamisburg Aerie 2306. He had many good friends, enjoyed traveling, his family, and watching television, especially western movies. He was a proud member of the SouthBrook Christian Church, where he met his dear friend and Christian Leader, Solomon "SOL" Gomez. He was a beloved husband, partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend, who was loved by all and will be missed by many. Ralph donated his body to Anatomical Gift Program, Wright State University School of Medicine for educational and scientific purposes. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, OH, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM for close friends and family. The family and friends wish to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Peter Nelson and Dr. Priya Jain of Kettering Health Network and the entire staff of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the love and care given to Ralph. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Ralph will be laid to rest at the "Garden of Remembrance" at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH, once his remains are returned from Wright State University.

