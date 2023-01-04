ROLLER,



Marilyn Ann Beck



Passed away on January 1, 2023, at Randall Residence in Tipp City. Born May 23, 1931, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, to Dean Thomas and Nellie Steele Beck. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 61 years, Roy Pettit Roller, and her dear aunt, Bonnie Miller of Marion. She is survived by her children, Roy D. Roller (Lisa) of Berry, Kentucky, Margaret Colvin (Ken) of Tipp City, grandchildren, Bonnie Campbell (Ethan) of Calgary, Alberta, Jeremy Colvin (Amy) of Troy, OH, Daniel Colvin of Tucson, AZ, Sarah Roman (Mitchell) of Huber Heights, and Mitchell Colvin of Tipp City, and three great-grandchildren, Aden Campbell of Calgary, Addisyn Colvin of Troy, and Brooks Roman of Huber Heights. Marilyn grew up on a farm in Morrow County. She was the valedictorian of Iberia High School, class of 1949. Marilyn and Roy attended different high schools, but since it was such a small town, they knew each other. They went on to different universities, Roy to Miami and Marilyn to Capital. After graduating from Capital University in 1953 with an education degree she accepted a teaching position at a school in Kettering. Upon Roy's return from serving in the Army during the Korean War, they were married on December 26, 1955, and settled on Brown St. in Dayton. After Roy D. and Margaret were born, the family moved to Medway. Marilyn ran a private kindergarten from their home until 1968. At that time, she began teaching kindergarten in the New-Carlisle - Bethel school district, retiring in 1987 and is fondly remembered by her students. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and baking and loved cats and dogs. Marilyn and Roy spent a lot of time at Lake Cumberland where they had a houseboat. In 1993, once Roy retired, they moved to Paris, KY. In 2005 they moved back to Tipp City where they were involved in the Korean War Veterans group in Piqua and loved spending time with their grandchildren. Always an educator, Marilyn volunteered in the schools and helped with the MORE reading program. A visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley funeral home in New Carlisle, Friday, January 6, 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Burial will be in Rivercliff Union Cemetery in Mt. Gilead on Saturday, January 7, 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to Kids Read Now, Christ First Christian Church Building Fund, or the organization of your choice. Christ First Christian Church, 120 Second St. Cynthiana, KY 14031 Attn: Building Fund; Kids Read Now, https://kidsreadnow.org/, Kids Read Now Attn: Fundraising & Development, 55 Marybill Drive, Troy, OH 45373. Online condolences may be made at



