Robinette, Randy D.



Robinette, Randy D., 70, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Randy was born February 22, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Franklin and Mildred (Osmond) Robinette. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Survivors include three siblings, Frank (Barb) Robinette, Carol (Thomas) Nation and Vickie Alessandro; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory; and a brother-in-law, Rich. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



