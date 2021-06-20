Rivers-Watson, Martha

RIVERS-WATSON (Cox), Martha B.



Age 88 of Vandalia, formerly of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Martha was born September 16, 1932, in Warsaw, KY, to the late Charles B. and Ruth M. (Nance) Cox. She retired from the Department of Defense where she was a wage specialist. Martha was a founding and active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. She was also a former member of the American Business Women's Association. She enjoyed photography, RV Camping, sewing, crafting, gardening, animals, spending time with her family and her Thursday morning breakfast group.



Martha leaves to cherish her memory her daughter: Deborah (Brent) McCauley, granddaughter: Nichelle (Luke) Artin, grandson: Alex (fiancé Bailey Godsey) McCauley, great-grandchildren: Marshall, Graham, Connor, Penelope and other



relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Arthur "Art" Rivers in 2007 and 2nd



husband of 3 years: Ralph Watson in 2016, her son: James A. Rivers and grandson: Christopher T. McCauley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, (435 E. National Road, Vandalia) with Fr. John Tonkin celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred



Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to Ohio SPCA. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com