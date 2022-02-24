RIVERA,



Belinda Castaneda



65, of Beavercreek, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was born on March 1, 1956, in



Mercedes, Texas, a daughter of the late Raymundo and Teresa (Quintanilla) Castaneda.



Belinda is survived by her daughter Clarise (Peyton) Starr, her grandchildren Radha,



Henry and Cecily, ten brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Ronan Cooper, and her brother Johnny Castaneda.



Belinda was a 1973 graduate of Mercedes High School and held many professions in the medical field including emergency medical technician, paramedic, and medical billing/office management. She was a great artist and a master crafter. She was a mother to all who needed one, adopting many friends along the way throughout her life.



Pastor Bill Halter will officiate a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Aley United Methodist Church, 4143 Kemp Road in Beavercreek. An additional service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at



Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Anaquitas St, Mercedes, TX.



Memorial contributions may be made in Belinda's memory to Lymphoma Research Foundation 88 Pine Street, Ste 2400,



New York, NY 10005.



