Risner, Anthony Dale "Tony"



Anthony (Tony) Dale Risner, 75 years old, of Zephyrhills, Florida unexpectedly passed Saturday, February 8th, 2025. Tony was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 4th, 1949 to Patrick Risner and Erith Fern Carroll. He graduated from Greenon and served 2 years in Vietnam as an Army Medic, Specialist Fourth Class, stationed in Quy Nhon and part of Dust Off med-evacs from 1969 to 1971. Tony met his wife, Sharon Kline, in 1968, and before being drafted they were wed a year later and en-joyed 55 years of marriage. Growing up in a family of builders, Tony dedicated over 40 years of his life to construction. He worked for Bullock Garage Co. and even ran his own business at one time. Most of it was spent working alongside his brothers at Buildwright and Wright & Sons. He had a hand in building hundreds of homes in Clark County and surrounding areas. After having to hang up his nail apron, he worked and eventually retired from ODW in Urbana, then soon moved to Florida to enjoy his golden years with his wife. Many of his friends would remember him spending much of his high school years restoring his first love, a '55 Chevy Bel Aire. Tony was a member of VFW post 3660 in Springfield where he greatly enjoyed the fellowship of other veterans. Tony loved the game of billiards and was a member of the VNEA for many years where he often competed at the state level. He played many poker games over the years with his lifelong friends Bill and Craig. He will be remembered as a patient, kind, and fun loving friend, father, and grandfather, of which he was most proud to be. Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Erith Fern (Carroll) Wright, his father, Patrick Risner, and his brother, William Wright. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Lynne (Kline) Risner, his daughter, Toisan (Rick) Whaley, two sons, Jason (Amanda) Risner and Abram (Emily) Risner, six grandchildren, Ayla Whaley, Dylan Elliott, Blake Risner, Madison Risner, Keegan Risner, and Declan Risner, and two great grandchildren, Liam and Emma Elliott, two brothers, Randall Wright, Rondall Wright, and one sister, Cynthia Wright Pinson. Services will start with military honors promptly at 3:00pm Saturday, March 1st, 2025 at the VFW post 3660, 2741 Columbus Ave. A celebration of life will immediately follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with Tony's family at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com