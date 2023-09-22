Rindler, Robert Henry



Robert Henry Rindler, age 92 of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Friday September 15, 2023 at Kettering Hospital. He was born on May 31, 1931 in Burkettsville, Ohio to Ruben and Juliana (Hierholzer) Rindler. He is survived by his brother in law, Belvie Tyree; niece Susan Alliss. A visitation for Bob will take place on Monday September 25, 2023 from 9:00 am  10:00 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street Springboro, Ohio 45066. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption, 9579 Yankee Road Springboro, Ohio 45066. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Indian Ripple and Baronwood Blvd. Beavercreek, Ohio 45440. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Rindler family.



