Rider, Joann

Rider (Steinke), Joann Katherine



In the evening of Saturday the 1st of February 2025, Joann Katherine Rider, aged 82, left us to be with the Lord. She was born to Edward and Gertrude Steinke on the 3rd of April 1942 at their home in Yorkshire, Ohio. Joann was the bookkeeper for her husband's business and spent many years working for a jewelry store before retiring to spend time with family. She thoroughly enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, camping and boating with family and friends and loved to travel with her husband of almost 63 years. Joann was preceded in death by her father, Edward and mother Gertrude Steinke, and her daughter Erica Hole. She is survived by her husband, Robert; their two children, Todd (Mandi), and Greg (Sondra), and son in law Dennis Hole. She was the proud Grandma to eight grandchildren; Matt, Sean, Maggie, Abbie, Adam, Austin, Brooke and Katie, and One Great grandchild; Isabella. Viewing will be held at Anderson Funeral home 40 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066. February 6, 2025 from 5-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary of the Assumption 9579 Yankee Rd Springboro, Oh 45066 February 7, 2025 11am. Graveside service to follow at David's Cemetery 4600 Mad River Rd Dayton, Oh 45429.



