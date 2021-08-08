springfield-news-sun logo
RIDDLE, LOUIS

RIDDLE, Jr., Louis Curtis

78 of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Born on October 4, 1942, to Louis and Virginia (nee: Mueller) Riddle in Cincinnati, OH. Lou was retired after working 36 years in the printing ink industry. He was devoted to his family. Preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty (Volkerding) Riddle and three sons, Kenneth (Dena), Jeffrey (Janet), and William (Jodi), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation, Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 PM, all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry. Online condolences may be sent to the family by

visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home - Morrow

513 West Pike Street

Morrow, OH

45152

https://www.hoskinsfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

