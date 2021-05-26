RICHARDS, Marjorie

RICHARDS (Palmer),



Marjorie Ann Gardner



Age 90, a resident of Middletown, Ohio, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where she had been a patient for 21 days. She was born July 9, 1930, in Middletown, to her father Edmund S. Palmer and her mother Rosa Moore



Palmer. Marjorie Gardner was a reading teacher from 1965 to 1995 (30 years) at Sherman and Roosevelt Elementary Schools and helped many children and adults learn how to read. She was a very hard worker and cared deeply about helping



children and young adults reach their educational potential. She enjoyed singing and dancing, and loved spending time with her family and talking about her childhood. She was an active member of the Middletown Senior Citizens. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, James Urban Gardner; her son, James Gregory Gardner; and her ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of six years, Dan Richards; her children, Becky (David) Hughes and Mark (Leigh) Gardner; her daughter-in-law, Beverly (Greg) Gardner; her grandchildren, Tina, Kelly, and Scott Gardner, and Christy and Brian Hughes; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tender Mercies Ministries Church, 1430 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Hayes officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Wayne Township, near Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

