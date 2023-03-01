RICHARD, Ronnie L.



52, born July 06, 1970, to Martha and Ronnie Richard in Richmond, Indiana. Ronnie went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital after battling lifelong illnesses. He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Richard.



He is survived by his mother Martha Tucker, Sisters: Kathy Kelly (Rob Rader) of Centerville, IN, Tracy Chester of Richmond, IN, and Stacy (Daniel) Cooper of West Carrolton, OH, Brothers: Twin Donnie (Dayna) Richard of Richmond, IN, Randy (Regina) Tucker of Cambridge City, IN, and Levi Richard of Richmond, IN. Ronnie is also survived by Uncle Toby Richard and a special cousin Connie Lamberson, among many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Ronnie Loved spending time with family, going to concerts, and playing Bingo with his Mom. Ronnie will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him.



A visitation will be held Friday, March 03, 2023, from 4:00-7:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 04, 2023, 10:00am at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. The burial will follow at Bloomingburg Cemetery.

