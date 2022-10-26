RICE, Linda

RICE (Rapp), Linda Kay



Linda Kay (Rapp) Rice, 71, of Springfield, passed away October 23, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 15, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Virginia Johnson and Willard Rapp. Linda enjoyed playing BINGO, watching the Price Is Right and spending time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband; Gary L. Rice, five children; Jenny M Benson (Anthony), William L. Rice (Amber), Janette S. Rice (Johnny), Robert L. Rice (Michelle) and Dawn Marie Rice (Zach), grandchildren; Will, Aaron, Cameron, Madison, Kiana, Shilah, Nevaeh, Caleb, Katelynn, Shawn, Brandon, Robbie, Haley, Konner, Christian, Matthew, Peja, Anita, Wheeler, Brock, Tristan, Jesse and Jonah, numerous great-grandchildren, one sister; Becky Pelfrey, many nieces and nephews and special friends; Janet Gilbert and Robert Rice. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Bobbie Kay Stewart, a sister; Debbie Adkins and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

