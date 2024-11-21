Rhoads, Joahn



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joahn Rhoads on November 18, 2024, at the age of 76. Born on November 5, 1948, Joahn spent nearly five decades as a dedicated nurse, offering compassionate care and comfort to countless patients and families. Her life was a testament to service, kindness, and unwavering love.



In 1985, Joahn married her beloved husband, Gary "Rocky" Rhoads. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories, raising a beautiful blended family. She is survived by her husband, Rocky; her sister, Heidi (Vaughn) Sasse; her children, Lance (Kim) Rhoads and Elizabeth Fields; her stepchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Rhoads and Dori Frederick; and her grandchildren: Andrew, Laurissa (Dylan), Alexander, Daniel, Alexandra, and Kayla. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who treasured her deeply. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Rhoads-Frost; her brother, Raoul Fetter; and her parents, Thomas and Cynthia Laurissa Fetter.



Joahn will always be remembered for her warmth, humor, and remarkable strength. She was a guiding light for her family, touching the lives of everyone she met. Her legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday November 25, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Dr. John H.H. Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Joahn's light may have dimmed on earth, but it will shine eternally in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com