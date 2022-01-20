RHINES, Dealice Ann



Age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday Jan. 10, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Dealice was born on April 23, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a life-long resident of Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving father and mother, Daniel Rhines and Lucy Rhines. She was a loving mother and a long time companion to Joseph Withers. She was a God fearing woman, who loved to cook and be with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed. Dealice was preceded in death by her father Daniel and Lucy Rhines, Son Antonio Rhines, Sister



Benice A Rand. She leaves to cherish her legacy, Son Antwan Rhines, Brother Cory Ross and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home. Services Jan. 21, 2022, with visitation at 3:00pm and service at 4:00 at the Germantown Chapel, 2060 Germantown St. Repast to be held at the VFW on Freepike after services. Final disposition Cremation.

