REMSBERG, Jack Raphael



Jack Raphael Remsberg, age 73, passed away at his home in Springfield, Ohio, on March 26, 2021. Jack was born to the late Raphael Manuel and Rosena (Massie) Remsberg on June 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio. Along with his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his sisters, Rita Johnson and Judy Lockwood. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 34 years, Elisa (Medina) Remsberg, daughters; Melonie Ferrell and



Jackie B. Wallace, nephews; Jason Johnson, Kevin Johnson, and Aaron Lockwood, nieces; Denise Lockwood-Darden and Cheri Lockwood-Foley, and sister-in-law, Imelda Vann. In his free time, Jack liked to be outdoors. He enjoyed fishing,



hunting deer and rabbits, golfing, archery, and bowling. Jack will be laid to rest with his parents at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM.



Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



