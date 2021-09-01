REIDER, Patricia

REIDER (Bennett), Patricia J.



84, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on February 13, 1937, to Charles and Dorothy (Lovelace) Bennett in Cincinnati. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and Guy Bennett. Patricia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Howard F. Reider; three daughters, Jennifer Meyer, Beverly Dennis, both of Middletown and Sandra (Matthew) Donie of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Eric Meyer, Kayla Dennis, Kara Dennis and Jillian Donie; and one great-grandson, Nathen Meyer. She is also survived by many "bonus" children and grandchildren, whom she took great pride in watching grow from infants to adults with children of their own. She was the neighborhood mom and baby-sitter and affected so many lives, although she never wanted recognition or praise. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at



