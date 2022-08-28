REED, Tymesha M.E.



Tymesha M.E. Reed, 24, of Springfield, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away in her home Sunday morning, August 21, 2022. Tymesha graduated from Springfield High School and was employed as a manager at Popeyes. Tymesha is survived by her parents, Tesh Reed and Jeremy January; her four beautiful children, Jay'Ceon White, La'Nilah McWhorter, Christopher Carrington Jr. (now known as Ty) and Cari Carrington; siblings, Niyel, Nyshawn, Miracle and I'laya; grandparents, Kimberly Carter, Emmett Carter, Mary Simmons and Jerry January; grandmother, Kim Nelson and special friends, Markeisha and Izzy; special uncles, Jovan, Jeremiah, Ronald and Janson; special aunts, Amber, Tramecka and Eliza and a host of other relatives and friends. Tymesha was preceded in death by her brother, Blessing; uncle, Gary and grandfather, Mark Bibbs. Visitation is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



