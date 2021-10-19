REDICK, April J.



Age 61, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October, 12, 2021. April was born in Dayton on April 20, 1960, to Eldean (Gudgeon) Kreitzer and the late Chalmer Kreitzer. She is survived by her mother, Eldean; loving



children, Jason (Stacey) Redick, Tina (Richard) Fairchild, Chris (Tiffany) Redick and Megan (Richard) Pairan; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Donna Benjamin, Dan Kreitzer, Cathy George, Cindy Gray,



David Kreitzer and Jerry Kreitzer; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 10-11am at the West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene, 550 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, OH 45449. The



service will follow at 11am. April will be laid to rest at



Evergreen Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDyaton.com.

