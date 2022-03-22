RECHSTEINER,



Dr. John W.



90, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 7, 1931, the son of the late Dr. Walter and Esther (Finkbeiner) Rechsteiner. John was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy and Oberlin College. He served in the U.S. Navy



Reserves while attending



college and John earned his Doctor of Medicine from The Ohio State University. In 1954 he married Sherril-Ann Gillette and they would have celebrated 68 years of marriage in June of this year. He began his medical practice as a general practitioner and later he specialized in allergy and immunology. He was a member of First Christian Church. A long-time member of the Rotary Club of Springfield, John and Sheri hosted several exchange students over the years and they traveled to visit the students in their home countries. He was honored with the Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts. John loved sailing, fishing, photography and traveling with Sheri. Sheri survives, as well as their three children, Drew (Beth) Rechsteiner, Doug (Lisa) Rechsteiner and Debbie (Evan) McBroom; grandchildren, Hope (Markus) Heim, Paige Rechsteiner, Jennifer (Rick) Flores, Hannah Rechsteiner, and Bailey, Hanna and Blaine McBroom; great-grandsons, Wolfgang and Justice; his brother, David (Elaine) Rechsteiner; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday at LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service is planned for May 7th at 2 P.M. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd.



Entombment will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 3638 Middle



Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502 or the Rotary Club of Springfield, P.O. Box 608, Springfield, OH 45501. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



