REARDON,



Dorothy Margaret



101, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Dorothy was born July 26, 1921, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Groeber) Kriegbaum. She was an active member of St. Joseph Church, for more than 70 years and also volunteered for numerous social and community organizations throughout Clark County. Dorothy was a loving family matriarch for the Kriegbaum, Reardon, Mattie and Berry families. She extended her love and friendship to innumerable families throughout the Catholic community of Springfield. Survivors include one son, Joseph H. Reardon, II; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 1981; and a brother, Robert. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am - 11am in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am in St. Joseph Church. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church.

