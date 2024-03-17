Ray, Amanda Marie



Ray, Amanda (Mandy/Sis) Marie, born March 30, 1987, left this world fighting peacefully on March 6, 2024. As an exuberant and strong-willed child and teenager, Mandy attended St. Bernard grade school and went on to graduate from Southeastern High School. As a determined young adult, she continued her education and received a bachelor's degree in Sociology with a minor in Criminology from Shawnee State University. We were all proud that she was the first in our family to receive this honor. With her degree she became a successful social worker for Greene County where she helped and mended the hearts of many families. She bridged this success into a career with foster care and adoption. Many families' happiness is a product of her hard work and dedication. Mandy's love of music, and her eclectic taste allowed her to fit in with any crowd from Metalheads to Parrotheads. Spending time with family and friends at a cookout, bonfire, or any social event while enjoying a few cocktails, singing, quoting her favorite movies, telling old stories and laughing until she would cry were the loves of her life. She will be forever missed by the many people who had the privilege to know her but will never be forgotten. Survivors include  Dad and Mom (Steve and Deb Ray), Sister (Amy Ray, Jason and her Children Alex, Mer and Rus), Brother and Sister-In-Law (Kyle and Brooke Ray). A Celebration of Life will be held at the St. Charles Parish Hall in South Charleston on March 23 between 2pm and 6pm. To show your love for Mandy, we ask you to wear your best Halloween, St. Patrick's, or "Dressed to the 9's" attire or come as you are to celebrate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, Michael's House, any local organization that helps children, or charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



