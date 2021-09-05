springfield-news-sun logo
RAMSEY, James

RAMSEY, James Kenneth

James Kenneth Ramsey, age 79, of Springfield, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born the son of John Lee and Jennie (Collinsworth) Ramsey on April 5, 1942, in the beautiful mountains of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Lonnie Ramsey; brother-in-law Alex Pressnell; grandson Seth Arnold Wright. James is survived by his beloved wife Brenda (Reed) Ramsey; son Mark (Meredith Ramsey) of Hilliard; son Matthew

(Jacqueline) Ramsey of Hilliard; daughter Gay (Edward) Wright of Urbana; brothers Arnold and Don Ramsey; sister Dorothy Pressnell; grandchildren Elisabeth, Emily, Avery & Amber Ramsey; Derek, Hannah, Myriah, Samuel and Levi Wright; great-grandson Javier; brother-in-law James Wayne (Anne) Reed; Father and Mother-in-law James E. and Lucille Reed; numerous nieces, nephews, friends & his loving church family. James was an ordained minister and faithful member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the Army National Guard and retired from Navistar (International Harvester) in 1994 where he was employed for 30 years. James was the humble son of a coal miner, husband to a loving wife and a wonderful father to three children. His grandchildren and great-grandchild adored their Papaw. He was a kind and caring man who now rests in the arms of God. Friends and family may call on Friday, September 10, 2021, at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E HIGH ST. Springfield, Ohio from 11AM – 12PM where a funeral service will be held in his honor at 12PM. Interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



