Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

RAGLAND, Samuel

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RAGLAND, III, Samuel J. "Skippy"

Was born January 27, 1953, to the late Samuel Jr. and LaDora Ragland. He passed February 16, 2022. A 1971 graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School,

retiree of Central State University and a skilled carpenter. He leaves 4 siblings: Deboria, Craig (Donna), Robin and LaMont; devoted girlfriend Malinda Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation

9-10 AM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Funeral Service follows at 10AM. Interment Woodland

Cemetery. Masks are Required. HHRoberts.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
ARNOLD, Cherry
4
BLOOM, Patricia
5
FERGUSON, Georgianna
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top