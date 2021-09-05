RADO, Matthew C.



Age 46, Springfield, Ohio, passed Tuesday, August 17, 2021, peacefully at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Rado, Jr. and brother, Martin. Matthew is survived by his loving mother, Cynthia L. (Foster) Rado, four sisters, Molly (Mandy), Michele (Matt), Margaret (Michael) and Marilyn



(Andy), nephew Michael, niece Ashley (Steffen), three great-nieces Aubrey, Lillian and Iris, and his beloved boxer James.



Matthew was a 1994 graduate of West Carrollton Senior High School. At graduation, he was honored with the Helping Hand of the Year award for his dedicated work with the special education class. Although he played both football and baseball – the latter would truly be his life-long passion. He was raised on the "REDS" and remained a steadfast fan through his literal last breath.



During his career, he had many accomplishments. They don't come near the impact he had on the people in his life.



Matthew had a gravitational pull. He drew you in - and once you were in - you were hooked. He the first one to drop everything and lend a hand to anyone (family, friend or stranger). Genuine, creative, intuitive, resourceful, determined and gifted all describe how he approached his work, family, friends and life. There was no limit to his generosity and kindness. He was and is fiercely loved by his family, his many friends and co-workers. His pure, genuine spirit touched anyone he met. His contagious giggle/laugh, and whole-hearted smile will truly be missed. Anyone that met him, will carry that pure moment they were in his orbit, with them forever and a day.



Final arrangements were lovingly provided by Schlientz and Moore Funeral, Inc. Formal services will be held September 11, 2021, 11:00 am, Calvary Cemetery (Dayton, Ohio). Celebration of Life will follow at Down the Pike (West Carrollton, Ohio) at 12:15 pm. DaytonFunerals.com

