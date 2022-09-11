QUINLAN, Kevin Charles



Age 73, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on September 5, 2022, after a long struggle from exposure to Agent Orange. He was born on December 25, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Katherine and Charles Quinlan.



He graduated from Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio, where he excelled in track and cross country. He attended Wright State University before following in the footsteps of his mom and dad by joining the Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. Kevin never forgot his love for his Brothers in Arms. Kevin enjoyed running, shooting, sports, cars, reading, movies, a good joke and his adopted city of Indy. After learning the Automotive Business from his godfather, Earl Myers, Kevin worked at various Ford dealerships in Indianapolis.



He is now reunited with his parents, his brothers Mark and Sean, his nephew Christopher Smith and his canine companion, Murphy. He is survived by his sisters Kathy (John) McKeon, Sheila (Steve) Smith and Colleen Quinlan. Also survived by his brother, Brian (Tari Huber), his sister-in-law, Julia Quinlan and many nieces and nephews.



As per Kevin's wishes there will not be a funeral. The family will meet at a later date for a graveside service. They would like to thank his neighbors in Carmel as well as the staff at Sunrise on Old Meridian for their care and support through Kevin's illness.



