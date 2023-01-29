PULLEY, William L.



"Chip"



JULY 17, 1952 - JAN. 18, 2023



William L. Pulley, known as "Chip," died on January 18, 2023, peacefully at age 70 in Charleston, SC.



Chip was born on July 17, 1952, in Oxford, Ohio, and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1970. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and received a teaching degree at Miami University in Physical Education.



While at Talawanda High School Chip thrived with many successes and was very popular among his classmates. He was elected Homecoming King, Captain of the football team, and played on the baseball and wrestling teams. He was elected to Buckeye Boys State, Student Council and in the Honor Society.



During his senior year Chip was part of an exchange program through the Oxford Rotary Club and lived with a family in Japan for the summer.



Chip lived most of his life in the Oxford community and later in life he moved Charleston, SC, to be closer to his brother, Jeff, where he enjoyed the Sandpiper Independent Retirement Community.



Chip was always inclusive of others and had many wonderful friends. He loved his family and was always thoughtful and kind to others as many were to him. He showed a lot of courage throughout his life despite his own health challenges.



He enjoyed watching all sports, especially football, with his friends and family. Chip had a deep faith and attended church weekly, and sang in the Sandpiper choir.



Chip found love and companionship with his partner, Nana Brown, whom he met in Charleston. They shared many happy celebrations and memories together living in their Sandpiper community.



Chip is survived by his mother and father, Martha Lee and William Pulley, his brother Jeff and sister-in-law Valerie, and Stephen Pulley (nephew), and Kara Leigh McPoland (niece).



He is predeceased by his sister, Mary Lynn Pulley. Chip will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.



There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Chip on February 4 at 11:30am at The Knolls of Oxford, Commons, 6727 Contreras Rd., Oxford, OH.

