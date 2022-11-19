PUCKETT, Dayne "Woop Woop"



Dayne "Woop Woop" Puckett, 82 years of Sinking Spring, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Dayne was born September 7, 1940, in Sinking Spring, to the late Howard and Nettie Ellen (Setty) Puckett. Beside his parents, Dayne was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Puckett and a loving nephew, Zachary Puckett. Dayne is survived by his loving sister, Delores (Keith) Goldsberry of Centerville, OH, two brothers, Donald (Linda) Puckett of Wilmington, OH, Jerry (Sharon) Puckett of Peebles, OH. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Sinking Spring Community Church. To sign Dayne's online guest book, please visit



www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com