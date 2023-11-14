Powers, Robert Lee "Bob"



Robert Lee Powers, "Bob," age 77 of Camden, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at Kettering Health Miamisburg. He was born December 15, 1945 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Mabel Powers. Bob is a veteran of the United States Army having been stationed in Panama during the Vietnam Era. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of employment. He was a devout Christian and very active at Moraine City First Church of God. Bob was an avid Buckeye fan, and will be remembered for being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Patricia; daughter, Jody Lynn (DeWight) Wallace; grandchildren, Joshua Grey Wallace, Jessica Lynn (Joey) Patino, Jordan DeWayne Wallace; great granddaughter, June Adelynn Patino; siblings, Ed (Judy) Powers, Fred (Phyllis) Powers, Louise Grathwohl, Lucille (Dave) Combs, Joe Powers; as well as numerous extended relatives and many friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his 7 siblings, Charlie, Eugene, Jim, Juanita, Cecil, Ralph, and Doris. A Celebration of Life will be held in early Spring 2024. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association, in Bob's memory. Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.



