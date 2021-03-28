POPPA, Benjamin



11/18/1920 – 3/22/2021



Benjamin Poppa of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH. departed this earthly world on Monday, March 22, 2021. Ben lived a grand life of 100 years, 4 months, and 4 days, waking each day with a smile on his face, optimism in his heart and deep love of family! Preceded in death by parents, Simeon and Mary Popescu, siblings, Samuel and Elvira (Nevin), beloved son, Michael Poppa, and son-in-law, Charles McGovern III.



Ben is survived by his wife of 79 years, Gloria (Murphy), children, John Poppa (Asheville), Susan Tower (Ronald) (Yellow Springs), Kristina McGovern and Janine Poppa (Sarasota), and Ben Poppa (Tina) (Huber Hts/Naples), 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and beloved nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: OH: Shamsi Tower



Parsons (Scott), Renee Dilbeck (Joey), Kelly Donahue (Joe), Mike Poppa, Chris Poppa (Katie), Valerie Poppa, Ciara Hemmert (Nathan). FL: Justin Poppa, (Patti), Jordan Poppa



(Tanya), Janae Poppa-Deis, Matt McGovern. NC: Jenny Poppa Golding (Bob), Laura Poppa Ensley (Brett).



Proudly serving in the US Army as a medic with the 23rd General Hospital during World War II, he was a T5 Corporal. Ben became a Master plumber, later becoming a General Contractor with a strong work ethic and sense of fairness. He built homes, shopping centers, offices, and apartments in Huber Hts and Dayton area, and condos and a beach home in



Florida.



Ben surrounded his family with relatives in the neighborhood he built on Poppa Dr. and Tica Ave. The Poppa home included a pool, party house, tennis & basketball court; quite a gathering place during the 50's 60's and 70's. (Tica - after his father a 1912 immigrant from Romania.)



Ben and Gloria, were recently featured in the Herald-Tribune. https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/local/2020/12/06/sarasota-couple-were-bowling-when-they-learned-pearl-harbor/3816575001/.



Services at Sarasota National Cemetery, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. In Ben's honor, the family requests donations to Heroes Welcome Home; a charity assisting veterans. https://hwhvets.networkforgood.com/projects/127020-in-memory-of-benjamin-poppa.

